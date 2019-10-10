LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge in Louisville has declared the Republican candidate for Kentucky attorney general has the necessary law credentials to run for that office.

A Louisville man sued to remove GOP nominee Daniel Cameron from the ballot. The suit argued that Cameron's two years as a clerk for a federal judge did not count as practicing law experience.

Cameron was admitted to the bar in 2011.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett on Thursday denied Jackson's request to remove Cameron's name from the ballot.