Judge dismisses inmate lawsuit seeking release due to virus

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove said in his ruling Monday that the inmates showed evidence of being incarcerated under conditions that pose a risk...

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by seven medically vulnerable state inmates who sought release from the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove said in his ruling Monday that the inmates showed evidence of being incarcerated under conditions that pose a risk of serious harm. But he said they failed to show that Kentucky officials are ignoring risks posed by COVID-19.