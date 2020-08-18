x
Judge dismisses inmate lawsuit seeking release due to virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by seven medically vulnerable state inmates who sought release from the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove said in his ruling Monday that the inmates showed evidence of being incarcerated under conditions that pose a risk of serious harm. But he said they failed to show that Kentucky officials are ignoring risks posed by COVID-19. 

The ACLU of Kentucky filed the suit in June on behalf of inmates who had preexisting health conditions that would make them more vulnerable to the virus.

    

