LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Karen Faulkner, the candidate who came in third in the 9th Division District Judge primary, is filing a lawsuit against the state board of elections, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Typically the top two vote-getters in the primary would face off again in November, but after the death of Danny Alvarez, Kentucky law states, in this situation, only the second-place vote-getter is on the ballot.

In a statement, Faulkner’s attorney said she believes that state law clearly entitles the voters to have a choice in the general election. They plan to seek a restraining order and temporary injunction that requires the Board of Elections to follow the law and issue a certificate of nomination.

© 2018 WHAS-TV