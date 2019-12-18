LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth shared his thoughts Tuesday on the House's upcoming impeachment vote.

The Democrat says 45 years ago, as a young staffer for Republican Senator Marlow Cook, he wrote the speech that made Cook the first republican to call for the resignation of a corrupt president.

Yarmuth says it saddens him that no republicans in congress are ready to demonstrate the courage of Senator Cook and put patriotism above partisanship.

"Far from an isolated incident, these crimes are an exclamation point on his continued abuse of the presidency, which, left unchecked, would shatter the foundation of our constitutional system, and thus American democracy," Yarmuth said in the statement.

Yarmuth says although the senate is unlikely to convict President Trump, he will be voting to impeach the president tomorrow.

His full statement was posted on Youtube.

