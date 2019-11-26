LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressman John Yarmuth (D), Chairman of the House Budget Committee, filed paperwork with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office for re-election to Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I went to Congress to further Louisville’s values, not to fight a President intent on destroying them. In the coming year, I will do all I can to bring about real positive change for our community, commonwealth, and country – and in the next Congress, if not sooner, I look forward to working with a new President who will defend our democracy and join us in advancing our nation’s priorities,” Yarmuth said in a press release.

Yarmuth first assumed federal office in 2007. During his seventh term, he was elected Chairman of the House Budget Committee for Congress.

Yarmuth is a Louisville native and graduated from Atherton High School and Yale University. He and his wife, Cathy, have one son, Aaron, who is the owner and editor of LEO Weekly, and a grandson, J.D. Yarmuth.

