Rep. John Yarmuth announces endorsement of State Senator Morgan McGarvey to fill his seat

Yarmuth called McGarvey a "true champion of progressive values" and praised his ability to get a diverse group of people to agree and work together.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey received a big push for his campaign to represent Congress as Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, officially announced his endorsement for the candidate Monday.

Yarmuth, who has served Kentucky's 3rd House District since 2006, announced his retirement in October. Within minutes of Yarmuth's announcement, McGarvey released his plan to run for the seat.

"It's been my policy not to get involved in non-presidential primaries, but it isn't every day you get the chance to endorse a successor for the job you've had for 15 years," Yarmuth said during a press briefing Monday.

Yarmuth called McGarvey a "true champion of progressive values" and praised his ability to get a diverse group of people to agree and work together.

"That's exactly what we need more of in Washington," Yarmuth said.

McGarvey has been serving Kentucky Senate District 19 since 2012. He will face Democrat Attica Scott in the primary for the seat that covers much of Metro Louisville.

The Kentucky primary is currently set for May 17, but a recently filed bill could push it back. The measure would delay the primary until Aug. as a backup plan in case the recently-passed redistricting maps get bogged down in court.

Other candidates running for Kentucky House District 3 include:

Stuart Ray (R)

Mike Craven (R)

Rhonda Palazzo (R)

MORE POLITICS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.