Retired Kentucky congressman discusses what's happening at Capitol Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retired U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth sat down with WHAS11 to talk about what is happening in Congress.

He says he doesn't foresee a future where Congressman Kevin McCarthy wins speaker of the house.

Yarmuth says the group of Republicans that is voting against McCarthy won't make a deal.

"I think what you're seeing with these people is that you look at people like Lauren Bovard and Matt Gaetz, and some of the others who are the dissidents who are not voting for Kevin McCarthy," he said. "And their brand is to be people who want to blow up the system. So if they did make a deal, it would be counter to their brand. And that's, again, that's what they're in it for."

Yarmuth told WHAS11 the majority will need to focus on someone else and that someone is going to have to break the stalemate.

"And, you know, if I had to bet it would not be Steve Scalise, who is now the second Republican in the House, because he kind of fits in the same mold as Kevin McCarthy, I suspect to be somebody like Patrick McHenry, who actually has speed in both camps," he said.

Instead of McCarthy, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz voted for former President Donald Trump Thursday.

This is the first time this cycle any member-elect has voted for someone not currently in Congress.

Congress has gone through 11 rounds of votes so far.

