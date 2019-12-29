ATLANTA — Rep. John Lewis will be undergoing a treatment for Stage IV pancreatic cancer, his office confirmed on Sunday evening.

According to his press office, Lewis recently learned from doctors that he must undergo treatment for the cancer. He released a statement regarding his prognosis and "plans to continue to serve the people of the 5th Congressional District of Georgia."

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said. "This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed."

He added that while he is "clear-eyed" about the prognosis, doctors said that medical advances have made the type of cancer treatable and that "treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were."

"And that I have a fighting chance," he added.

Lewis also shared a message for his constituents.

"I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks," he wrote. "I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon."

MORE HEADLINES

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board