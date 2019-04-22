FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrats running for Kentucky governor have turned Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's feud with some teachers' groups into a frequent attack line against the incumbent.

With political activism surging among teachers, courting their support has been a priority, and now Adam Edelen has picked up a key endorsement.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association says it's backing Edelen's campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The endorsement comes from an influential group in Kentucky's most populous county, which is a Democratic stronghold.

Edelen calls the endorsement a "game-changing moment" in the campaign.

Attorney General Andy Beshear and state Rep. Rocky Adkins have been fixtures at teachers' rallies at the Capitol to show their support.

Adkins is drawing support from a statewide group called Educators for Rocky.

Beshear points to his legal fights against Bevin's actions opposed by teachers.