LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County District Judge 9 recanvass shows the same vote totals from Primary Election day.

The late Daniel Alvarez won the most votes with Tanisha Hickerson finishing in second. She came in second with 17 votes ahead of the third-place finisher, Karen Faulkner.

The recanvass was requested by Faulkner on May 25.

The recanvass in the 9th District judge race showed no change in vote numbers.

By law, the top two candidates in the 9th Division district judge's race would compete on the General Election ballot in November.

Since Alvarez passed away, the second-place finisher, Hickerson, will be the only name on the ballot this fall.

Karen Faulkner would not comment on whether she's considering to run as a write-in candidate.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV