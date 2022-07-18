Jefferson County Clerk's Office recounts votes for Metro Council District 5 Democratic nomination

The recount showed no changes from the original results. Donna Purvis will be officially nominated as the Democratic candidate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Representatives of the Jefferson County Clerk's Office and Jefferson County Board of Elections recounted the votes for the Democratic nomination for Metro Council District 5 Friday.

According to a press release, bipartisan talliers recounted the in-person ballots in one precinct and found no changes from the Election Day electronic count.

The tally will be certified as instructed by the judge’s orders and the Democratic nominee for Metro Council District 5 will be Donna Purvis.

“This finding helps prove that every vote counts and that our free, fair, and secure election process is conducted with integrity,” said Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw, chairperson of the Board of Elections. “Those beliefs are not just backed by our faith in democracy and the will of the people. They are also backed by provable facts that hold up under review.”

Purvis has represented District 5 since 2019.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.