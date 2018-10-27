MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ivanka Trump spent Friday, Oct. 26, touring workforce development programs in eastern Kentucky, saying she was "awed by the unbelievable beauty of the state."

The daughter of President Donald Trump and an adviser in the White House also touted what she said was a "booming" economy Friday. She praised Gov. Matt Bevin for working to diversify economic opportunity.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Trump visited an advanced manufacturing training center in Paintsville, the Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg and the Space Science Center at Morehead State University. She credited deregulation, tax cuts and a "climate of optimism" for economic growth in the U.S.

But in eastern Kentucky, the state says coal jobs have fallen from 14,619 in 2011 to 3,909 this year. Many of the state's high unemployment rates are also in eastern Kentucky.

