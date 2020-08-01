INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana House committee has rejected a Democratic proposal to direct $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue toward one-time teacher pay bonuses.

The Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted 13-7 along party lines against the proposal, going along with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request that the revenue go toward paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college campus construction projects.

Democrats argued that with current low interest rates the money would be better spent on addressing the state’s lagging teacher pay.

More from WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.