LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana House Bill, 1020, would "allow individuals with a terminal illness who meet certain requirements to make a request to an attending physician for medication that the individual may self-administer to end the individual's life."

State Rep. Matt Pierce of District 61 introduced the bill Jan. 7 at the Second Regular Session of the 121 General Assembly.

The newly introduced bill establishes requirements a physician must meet in order to prescribe the medication to a patient. As well as defines the term, "terminal illness," as "an incurable and irreversible illness that will, within reasonable medical judgement, result in death within six months."

The bill also establishes a Level 1 felony if a person, without authorization of the patient, willfully forges a request for medication or a rescission of a request for medication with the intent or effect of causing the individual's death or coerces an individual to undue their request for the life-ending medication.

There are currently eight states with assisted suicide/voluntary euthanasia for the terminally ill.

Read the full bill here.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



