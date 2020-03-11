Election 2020 | Hoosiers in southern Indiana cast ballots in an election like no other

As polls close on Election Day, Hoosiers have cast their ballots for state and local level races.

INDIANA, USA — Election Day 2020 is finally here, for Hoosiers across the state they have cast their ballots for the 2020 General Election as well as a number of state level and local races.

For state level races, the two that carry the most interest include the Gubernatorial and Attorney General race.

According to the Associated Press, incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb wins reelection.

Additionally a number of counties in the southern Indiana area including Floyd, Clark and Jefferson have congressional and state level seats up for election.

This article will be updated as results for these races come in.

