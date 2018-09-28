Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly announced he opposes Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Sept. 28.

The Democrat said he has "deep reservations" about the nomination and feels the accusations against him are credible and require an FBI investigation.

He added that while he'll "gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee," if Kavanaugh is up for a full Senate vote he'll vote no.

Donnelly is facing Republican Mike Braun in an election that polsters suggest could see this seat go from blue to red.

The following is Donnelly's full statement:

“I do not view Supreme Court vacancies through a partisan lens, which is why I have used the same thorough process to evaluate nominees regardless of who the president is at the time. That was the case regarding the nomination of Judge Garland and also when I voted for Justice Gorsuch, who was President Trump’s first nominee. It has remained my approach with Judge Kavanaugh.

“As I have made clear before, sexual assault has no place in our society. When it does occur, we should listen to the survivors and work to ensure it never happens again. That should not be a partisan issue.

“My job as a Senator is to gather as much information as I can to make the best-informed decision. The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible. In the interest of getting as much information as possible, I believe the allegations should be investigated by the FBI.

“Unfortunately, despite having the time and opportunity to do so, Senator McConnell has refused to allow that FBI investigation. Even the American Bar Association, which has previously rated Judge Kavanaugh as ‘well qualified’ has called for an FBI investigation, where we could learn more information and other potential witnesses could be interviewed.

“I have deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position and, as I stated, we have been unable to get all the information necessary regarding this nomination, despite my best efforts. Only 113 people have ever served on the Supreme Court, and I believe that we must do our level best to protect its sanctity.

“While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it.”

MORE: Watch live: Senate panel vote on Kavanaugh delayed to later Friday

© Exclusive to WHAS