INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana legislator is seeking an investigation into the possible impeachment of state Attorney General Curtis Hill over allegations that he groped a female lawmaker and three female legislative staffers at a bar.

Democratic Rep. Ed DeLaney of Indianapolis tells The Associated Press that he submitted the request Thursday. It asks that the House Judiciary Committee investigate Hill's conduct and whether he should remain in office.

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon of Munster and the other women alleged that Hill inappropriately touched them during a March party at an Indianapolis bar. A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue any criminal charges against Hill, who has denied wrongdoing.

Republican legislative leaders say they don't plan to pursue action against the GOP attorney general.