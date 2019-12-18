LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a crowded room Tuesday in Lexington, Patrick Baker's attorney says Baker is innocent and DNA evidence shows he is not the killer.

RELATED: Kentucky lawmakers want Bevin's pardons investigated

But Kentucky State Police tell us they feel the Baker case which was reviewed all the way through their command staff to the Commissioner level, was a "thorough investigation."

"I want to thank Mr.Bevin for his couragerous actions and for allowing me to come home to my family," Baker said.

Patrick Baker is speaking out for the first time after being pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin.

"I am innocent," Baker said.

The convicted killer of a Knox County home invasion was released last Wednesday only to be introduced to claims of financial bribery.

"The pardon was never paid for by my family," Baker said.

Baker's family raised thousands of dollars at a fundraiser for Bevin's campaign last year.

"Their reputations have been tarnished all because they supported a politican and they had a loved one who was wrongfully convicted," Baker's attorney, Elliot Slosar, said.

Now his attorneys are accusing Kentucky State Police of framing him.

"We shouldn't be here today because those KSP officers should have never been in a position to have Mr. Baker wrongfully convicted," Slosar said.

In a statement, Sgt. Josh Lawson of the Kentucky State Police, says their agency supports the decision of the jury that found Baker guilty and in the two years since the conviction, there have been no official complaints made regarding the investigation of this case.

Baker's representation is saying their office and Baker's family is calling on Gov. Andy Beshear to conduct an investigation into Kentucky State Police. While several lawmakers are pushing for an investigation into Bevin's pardons.

RELATED: Beshear joins critics of predecessor's spree of pardons

RELATED: "We have to relive it again": After shooting husband multiple times in 2015, ex-wife gets pardoned by Bevin

RELATED: Bevin pardons include man whose brother held fundraiser

RELATED: Bevin pardons man serving life sentence for sexually abusing 6-year-old stepdaughter

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.