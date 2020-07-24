Hollingsworth worries Hoosier’s will be unjustly punished by Holcomb mask mandate

Republican US Congressman opposes Republican Governor’s Executive Order requiring residents wear masks.

INDIANAPOLIS — US Congressman Trey Hollingsworth thinks Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb needs to call a special session of the General Assembly if he’s going to punish people for not wearing a mask.

Governor Holcomb’s mask mandate takes effect on Monday, July 27, following his Executive Order. The Republican Governor filed the rule after COVID-19 cases spike in the Hoosier State.

Representative Hollingsworth, the Republican US Congressman from Indiana’s 9th Congressional District, said lawmakers must vote on any law passed that involves penalties. He insists that he’s not against wearing masks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus but the rules must be made with representation.

“If the governor is going to attach criminal penalties to not wearing a mask it should be voted on by the state legislature”, said Rep. Hollingsworth. “We should create laws via the constitutional process, not by Executive Order so every Hoosier feels like their state representative, their state senator, has the opportunity to weigh in on this mandate.”

Those violating the rule could spend 180 days in jail or face $1,000 in fines.

The plan requires anyone over the age of 8 to wear masks in indoor spaces, using public transportation or outside when they're not social distancing. School children starting in 3rd grade and above must wear them at school and while on a school bus. Medical excuses, physical activity, or eating and drinking are exceptions.

