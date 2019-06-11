CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — With a narrow margin of just 30 votes, there's a new mayor in Charlestown, Indiana.

Political newcomer Treva Hodges beat out four-term incumbent Bob Hall in the mayoral race on Tuesday.

Hall declined WHAS's request for comment, but his team says they're still deciding whether they'll call for a re-count.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity to put forth a vision. I ran on the side to have Charlestown first and I think voters responded to that," said Hodges. "This was a hard race. It was a hard-fought race."

And it was a close race. Just 30 votes separated Hodges from four-term incumbent Bob Hall. Hall brought in 1,324 votes and Hodges brought in 1,354 according to the Indiana Secretary of State.

"When I heard 30 votes, I heard that there's some significant repair work that needs to happen," said Hodges.

Some voters agree, saying there is division in the city.

"We've been under a lot of stress for five years," said David Keith, who's lived in Charlestown for decades. "I think that we're going to be just fine with our new mayor."

Keith says an ongoing housing dispute between homeowners and the city played a big role for him in this election.

"This new mayor is gonna figure out a way that we can keep our homes," he said.

Hodges is listing that as one of her top three priorities moving forward.

"The pleasant ridge neighborhood situation, one of the things that we need is a workable and ethical property maintenance code," she said.

She also says she wants to bring a new feel to the position.

"People will be able to feel like they're getting answers and that I'm approachable," said Hodges. "I personally think that Charlestown needs to move past any division that we've experienced in the past. I'm looking forward to putting that work in to show those other large portions of folks that didn't vote for me that I'm still a good choice."

