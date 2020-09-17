Metro Public Safety Chief admits, 'I've made mistakes' during testimony to Metro Council

Hess described miscommunications between her, city leadership, and LMPD throughout protest response discussions. She said, at times, she asked LMPD command staff questions about police tactics that were interpreted as direct orders.



“Those things were decisions that had to be made very quickly and without having a full appreciation of the consequences,” she said.



Hess and LMPD commanding officers also broke down several instances during the protests and how the decisions were made to use chemical agents, wear riot gear, make arrests, or take other actions. In many of the instances, the LMPD commanding officers said they were the ones who gave the orders on the ground.



LMPD Mjr. Paul Humphrey said there's been lots of confusion for officers on the streets about what orders or laws to enforce, and when to hold back.



“There’s been a lot of frustration on the part of the police department and the officers on the street about what direction to take, what stance to take, what lines are we going to enforce?"



Hess indicating during her testimony she never heard the Mayor explicitly give direct orders on what officers should or shouldn’t enforce.



“I never heard ‘enforce this’ or ‘don’t enforce this directive.’ The only thing that I recall the mayor saying consistently is he wanted to emphasize de-escalation and he wanted to emphasize restraint,” Hess said.



Col. Josh Judah stated the lack of police presence during the destruction to Fourth Street Live during the first weekend of protests was not due to a stand down order.



"No. I do not believe in any way shape or form that is true,” Judah said.



Mjr. Humphrey also described the working environment for officers, saying created in part by upper leadership, it amounts to an "effective stand down order."



"It's not limited to what's going on in relation to protests, right? We see it on the street. We know that officers are not taking the proactive steps that they've taken in the past, and there's a direct correlation between the environment that's created around this and the overall environment in the city, the national environment that we're existing in,” he said.