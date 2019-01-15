BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's lieutenant governor says she wants to be Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's running mate but said the decision is his to make.

Jenean Hampton made history as Kentucky's first African-American elected to statewide office in 2015 as Bevin's running mate. Bevin has said he will seek a second term in November. But he has yet to file for the race and he has not said whether Hampton will be his running mate.

Hampton told the Bowling Green Daily News in an exclusive interview she believes she has done a "fantastic job" and would be "a shoo-in." The newspaper reported Hampton was disappointed to be in this tenuous position, adding it is the governor's call and she is waiting for him to decide.