RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has upheld the Virginia governor's ban on all types of weapons at a pro-gun rally planned for next week.

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of "armed militia groups storming our Capitol."

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the ban.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor's order Thursday came hours after the FBI announced the arrest of three alleged white supremacists in Maryland.

Virginia's solicitor general told the judge that law enforcement identified "credible evidence" that armed out-of-state groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a "violent insurrection."

Gov. Northam issued the following statement after the judge's ruling:

"This is the right decision. I took this action to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence. These threats are real—as evidenced by reports of neo-Nazis arrested this morning after discussing plans to head to Richmond with firearms.

"I’m grateful to the Circuit Court for recognizing the seriousness of these threats, and for upholding this reasonable, legal action to protect all Virginians, including demonstrators and policymakers. I will continue to do everything in my power to keep Virginians safe."

13News Now spoke with VCDL President Philip VanCleave before word of the suit broke on Thursday. He said they were looking into it.

“It has exceeded his authority,” VanCleave said. “If everyone else has to obey the law, he has to obey the law.”

Most groups will start lobbying at 8 a.m. on Monday. VCDL has 37 busloads ready to travel. They will also hold a rally on the Capitol steps at 11 a.m.

VanCleave said members who don’t want to disarm have another option.

"If you stay on 9th Street, which they blocked off to allow the whole street to be filled up, then you can be armed in that area,” VanCleave said.

"Brady," a national group against gun violence will be represented too. Brady President Kerri Brown thinks this ban is the right call.

“We’ve all seen, as Virginians, the horror of Charlottesville and don’t ever want any kind of situation like that to ever happen again,” Brown said.