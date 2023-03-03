Kentucky bill to ban gaming machines stalls in House

Republican Rep. Steven Doan proposed tabling the bill; he asked they have "an honest conversation on what regulating these machines looks like in Kentucky."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Kentucky's House, a bill to limit so-called gray machines has stalled.

Supporters refer to the machines as legal "skill games," while others dubbed them as "gray machines," based on their murky legal status.

The bill aimed at banning the machines cleared a House committee Thursday, but Friday, a motion to table the bill in the full House was approved.

Republican Rep. Steven Doan proposed tabling the bill.

He proposed a different measure to regulate and tax the machines instead of ban them.

"I ask that this body join in having an honest conversation on what regulating these machines looks like in Kentucky," he said. "Only one bill has been given the chance to move through the legislative process, but there is another way."

Tabling the bill has cast uncertainty over the issue with two-thirds of this year's 30-day legislative session completed.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.