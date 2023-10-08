GOP nominee Daniel Cameron calls out Gov. Andy Beshear's ad while making campaign stop in Louisville

Beshear responded to Cameron's comments and said the Republican is focusing on issues that don't impact a vast majority of Kentuckians.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a campaign stop in Louisville earlier Thursday and once again blasted Gov. Andy Beshear on his stance against Senate Bill 150.



Cameron called out Beshear's recent campaign ad where the governor claims he has never supported gender reassignment surgery for kids.

Beshear also said those surgeries do not happen to children in Kentucky.

Cameron asked if that's truly the case, why did Beshear veto the bill this past legislative session?

“Andy Beshear has looked directly into a camera and lied about his record on gender reassignment surgeries for minors,” he said. “When it came to banning access to these life-altering surgeries, and drugs for kids, Beshear had a clear and easy choice to sign the bill to protect Kentucky's kids or to veto it. He chose to veto it.”

Beshear responded to Cameron's comments and said the Republican is focusing on issues that don't impact a vast majority of Kentuckians.

“I believe people want a governor that talks about things that impacts them most,” he said. “Jobs, economic development, public safety, public education, infrastructure, healthcare; those are the things parents worry about at night. I think what you've seen in this race is the difference between vision and division and while I'm trying to talk about a better life for families and good jobs, my opponent is obsessed over kids and gender reassignment surgeries.”

Beshear went on to affirm he does not support gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

He said he would have signed a bill that outlawed just that while leaving other medical decisions to parents.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.