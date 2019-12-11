LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov.-elect Andy Beshear today unveiled a website for his gubernatorial transition.

Beshear said the initial site provides Kentuckians with a way to connect with the transition team and apply to work in the administration. As the transition progresses, the site will be updated.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as your next governor and proud to serve with Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman,” Beshear said. “Our administration is rooted in the Kentucky values we share – faith, hard work and a belief in a brighter tomorrow – and we are working to bring Kentuckians from every corner together to move our Commonwealth forward. We are all on Team Kentucky.”

Beshear added his team is preparing to address the issues that Kentucky families care about, like securing good jobs, accessing affordable health care, protecting and funding our pensions and supporting public education.

Additional transition team announcements are expected this week.

On Nov. 6, at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Beshear made his first transition team announcement naming Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown as his administration’s transition chair.

