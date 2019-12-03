LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has signed a constitutional carry bill into law.

The bill, S.B. 150, allows Kentuckians to no longer maintain a permit to conceal carry a weapon in the Bluegrass State.

It was already legal for Kentuckians to open carry without a permit.

Kentucky is the 16th state to recognize constitutional carry. Other states that have this law include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

This bill was also backed by the NRA.

