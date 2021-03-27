x
Beshear touts spending relief funds on hurting Kentuckians

The Democratic governor has been negotiating with leaders of the Republican-dominated legislature on how to use the infusion of federal relief.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed nearly $700 million in direct aid to small businesses and low-income Kentuckians. 

It's part of a plan he presented to lawmakers for spending about $2.4 billion in federal pandemic aid being funneled to the state. 

The Democratic governor has been negotiating with leaders of the Republican-dominated legislature on how to use the infusion of federal relief. Kentucky’s leaders face a tight timeline.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene Monday for the last two days of the session. The governor proposed allocating $475 million in direct aid to qualifying low-income households. It would provide $500 assistance payments.

