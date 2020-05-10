Kentucky governor relaunches kynect with expanded mission

Former Gov. Steve Beshear, started kynect in 2013 as a state-run health care insurance exchange. It was dismantled by former Gov. Matt Bevin.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Governor has relaunched a health insurance program with an expanded mission to sign up people for an array of assistance services. The program is still called kynect.

Gov. Andy Beshear says it will allow Kentuckians to sign up for health coverage and other benefits - including food assistance, job training, foster care, and substance abuse recovery.

The Democratic governor says he wants to get every Kentuckian enrolled in some form of health care coverage. His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started kynect in 2013 as a state-run health care insurance exchange. It was dismantled by former Gov. Matt Bevin.