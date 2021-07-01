Governor Beshear to deliver virtual State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address

Kentuckians can expect the governor's main theme to surround the impact coronavirus had on the state in the last year.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — After delaying his State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address Wednesday night due to riots at the nation’s Capitol, Governor Andy Beshear is set to deliver his address tonight.

Given the address is a combination of State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address, Kentuckians can expect the governor's main theme to surround the impact coronavirus had on the state in the last year. He is likely to address the financial hardship of the pandemic with Kentuckians facing unemployment and businesses hit by closures.

Last year, the General Assembly only approved a one-year budget because of uncertainties with the pandemic. Now, Kentuckians can expect to find out what the governor proposes moving forward and whether that will include spending cuts, tax raises or use of CARES Act funding.

During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Gov. Beshear sounded optimistic about his proposal.

"It's going to give us a chance to help people right now and a chance to be a leader in the post-COVID economy. It’s an opportunity either we are going to take and run with and future generations are going to benefit or we're going to fumble watching other states pass us by,” Gov. Beshear said.

The address will be delivered virtually at 7 p.m. EST.

