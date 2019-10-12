LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin received a long round of applause from administration employees who lined the hallway as the outgoing governor walked to his office for the final time.

"I'm grateful for the fact that I have been for the last four years and it is evident by those of you that are all links in this chain, I have been the weakest link in the chain. and that is an extraordinary thing to be able to say because I have done everything in my power to not break, everything in my power to do well at what I was responsible for doing and you all to a person have been good or better at each of your responsibilities. what a wonderful chain that has been to be a part of," Gov. Bevin said.

The outgoing governor tweeted out a thank following his final day in office.

