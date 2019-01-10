FRANKFORT, Ky. — "We should not be taxing retirement income from military veterans in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Governor Matt Bevin. “We just shouldn't. If there is a group, the small amount of revenue that that generates for the state is not even remotely worth, and not even remotely comparable to, the sacrifice that has been made.”

The governor made the comments on October 1 while in Jeffersontown, accepting the support of Veterans for Bevin. The retired brigadier general behind the group said they recently formed to support Bevin’s reelection bid.

Bevin said there are between 25,000 and 30,000 retired military members in the Commonwealth who would be impacted by ending the taxing of military retirement benefits.

While he did not have exact details on how much it would cost the state, Bevin said his idea needs to be part of a bigger tax overhaul plan. He insisted the idea be connected to comprehensive tax reform, rather than a standalone piece of legislation, since there are other things that need to be changed.

The governor has mentioned the idea before but drew applause when he suggested that ending the taxation of retirement benefits for military members needs to be a priority.

The General Assembly has suggested that tax reform needs to be a priority, with some suggesting that it could take place in the next session.

In the past few years Bevin has signed pro-vet bills, including one that became law this year, making it easier for military spouses to transfer professional licenses.

