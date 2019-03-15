FRANKFORT, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A DUI interlock bill will soon be on Governor Bevin's desk for his signature.

Lawmakers approved the bill which would offer DUI offenders in Kentucky the chance to opt-in for an ignition interlock device in exchange for shorter license suspensions.

An interlock device goes in the ignition of a car and keeps the vehicle from starting until the driver blows into a mouthpiece insuring his or her blood alcohol level is not too high to drive.

If the governor approves the bill, those who choose not to use the interlock device would lose their licenses for a longer period of time.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Kentucky Distillers' Association both pushed for the proposed law. Their argument in favor of the bill pointed to other states that already passed interlock laws and reported a 16 percent decrease in drunk driving deaths.

