FRANKFORT, Ky. — The day before the official recanvass of vote totals in Kentucky’s recent gubernatorial election, Governor Matt Bevin sat down exclusively with WHAS11’s Political Editor Chris Williams to discuss the governor’s reasons for requesting the recanvass.

“We just want to have confidence in the integrity of the process itself,” Gov. Bevin said. He said as we continue to rely on digital calculations, it is important to understand the integrity of the process and if there are ways it can be manipulated.

"We do know for example there are counties where there are more votes that have been allotted to myself, the attorney general, and others who were running than there were ballots cast. How is this possible? These are the things I think people want to get answers to," Gov. Bevin said.

The governor called for election computer data and voter logs to be made available to those concerned about the process.

"There are many people who have concerns and want answers, and it would seem the easiest way to get them, in many respects, would be to provide these voter logs,” Gov. Bevin said.

When asked if he believed whether fraud was a factor in the election, the governor said he said he did not know, but that’s what they are attempting to answer during the recanvass process.

The governor said he was not concerned about the down-ticket races, in which Republicans largely won, because the governor's race often draws more attention, getting more votes than other races.

“It’s the top of the ticket literally and figuratively. It’s the point where it has the most controversy, people take the greatest number of stances on things. I’ve been a governor for four years. I've taken point on many issues a number of which have been highly unpopular with certain people. So, for all of these reasons you would expect it was going to have the kind of attention that it has.”

Gov. Bevin suggested that his office and Attorney General Andy Beshear will continue to move forward as they are, with the chance that either could be governor when this is settled.

“And if we have a clear and definitive vote that people have confidence in and he's the guy, God bless him. I want what's best for Kentucky,” Gov. Bevin said.

The governor stressed that Americans need to know their votes are counted and have confidence in the process of elections.

