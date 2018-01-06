LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On Friday morning, June 1, Governor Matt Bevin and Mayor Greg Fischer joined legislative leaders and members of the Kentucky Distillers' Association for the signing of House Bill 400.

House Bill 400 is a historic step in modernizing Kentucky's signature bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

"Prohibition era that had been suffocating this industry and it's true enough, think about it, some of these things have been on the books for decades, cutting the red tape making it simple for folks," Bevin said.

The number one question from bourbon tourists is, "Why can't I ship my bottles home?" Now, with the passage of HB 400, they can.

Kentucky produces 95 percent of the world's bourbon.

