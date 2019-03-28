FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 67 on March 26, outlawing sexual crimes against animals in Kentucky.

The bill, sponsored by Louisville state Senator Julie Raque Adams, was a bipartisan act that easily passed the House and Senate earlier in the legislative session. It makes sexual crimes against animals a felony punishable by one to five years in prison, with those found guilty prohibited from owning animals or living and working with animals for at least five years.

Animal Wellness Action said Kentucky has ranked last in the country for animal protection issues, and outlawing bestiality is a step in the right direction. Now, only four states do not have bestiality laws — Hawaii, New Mexico, West Virginia and Wyoming.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.