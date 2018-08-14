KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin is drawing criticism after comparing those against pension reform to drowning victims.

The governor made those comments to a Cincinnati radio host, saying no one appreciates the work he's doing on pension reform.

Here is Bevin’s comment:

“It's like saving a drowning victim, Brian. It's like somebody, they're fighting, they're fighting, and they are pulling you under. You just need to knock them out and drag them to shore. It's for their own good and we have to save this system."

The governor is currently in a legal battle over the pension law passed in the final hours of the 2018 legislative session.

That case is expected to go to the state supreme court.

In response to his comments today, Senate Democratic leadership released a statement saying Bevin is disparaging educators, first responders, and public employees.

The following is the full statement:

“Once again our Governor has taken to the state’s airwaves in an effort to disparage current and former Kentucky public educators, first responders, and public employees. Now he is drawing comparisons of these groups to a drowning victim, in reference to the pension systems. The disdain displayed by the Governor towards these groups time and time again is disturbing and unnecessary. These individuals are public servants working in the betterment of all Kentuckians and most importantly Kentucky’s children.”

