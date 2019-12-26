LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has issued writs of election to set special elections to fill the vacancies created in Kentucky House of Representatives districts 99 and 67 when state Reps. Rocky Adkins and Dennis Keene, respectively, joined his administration.

The election is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25. Political parties will nominate candidates for the special election. The filing deadline for those nominated by their political party and petitions for independent and political group candidates is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

District 99 includes Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties.

District 67 includes part of Campbell County.

Adkins is serving as senior advisor to Beshear. Keene was appointed to serve as commissioner of the Department of Local Government.

Gov. Beshear filed the writs Monday, Dec. 23, with the Office of the Secretary of State.

