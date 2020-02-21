FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is calling for more social workers in the state to help protect Kentucky Children against abuse. He proposed the state add 350 more social workers.

During his budget address in January, Gov. Beshear said he intends to increase Department of Community Based Services funding to hire the additional social workers along with other support positions in the Child Protection Branch.

According to the governor, the added workers will allow the state to reduce caseloads per social worker and help retain existing social workers across the state.

He hopes the proposed raise in his budget for all state workers will help boost the retention rates of social workers.

