FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has unleashed a spree of attacks against his successor just days before handing overpower.

The outbursts showed the abrasive side of a personality that at times overshadowed his one term in office and contributed to his downfall.

In rapid-fire succession this week, Bevin claimed without proof that an appointee of Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear had to pay with political contributions to get the job, claimed that abortion clinics will be “popping up" once he's unable to block them and blamed his defeat on Democratic “harvesting" of votes in cities.