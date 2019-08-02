FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican candidate DJ Johnson has withdrawn his challenge of a close Kentucky state House race.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Johnson by one vote in Kentucky House district 13 on Election Day. But a legislative panel of six Republicans and three Democrats ordered a recount in the race at Johnson's request. That recount ended in a tie.

Johnson's lawyer argued Friday that lawmakers had to pick a winner at random, which could include flipping a coin or drawing a name from a hat. But Glenn's lawyer said he had already taken office and would not accept the results of a coin flip.

Johnson then withdrew his election challenge, saying it was best for the people of his district to avoid a lengthy legal battle.

