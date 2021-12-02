Committee dismisses petition to impeach Kentucky lawmaker

The Kentucky House panel dismissed the petition against Rep. Robert Goforth after law professors testified the process does not apply to legislators.

A petition seeking a Kentucky lawmaker's impeachment has been dismissed.

The Kentucky House panel overlooking multiple impeachment petitions dismissed the petition against Republican Rep. Robert Goforth after two law professors testified that the state's impeachment process does not apply to legislators.

The petition, filed Jan. 13, moved for Goforth's impeachment for engaging in "misdemeanors in office," accusing him of abuse of office, financial misconduct and "felonious acts of violence upon women."

Goforth was indicted after a woman called 911 claiming he assaulted her while three children were in the house in April 2020.

The woman alleged Goforth strangled her with an Ethernet cable and said he was going to kill her. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said deputies found visible marks on her forehead, neck, arms and leg. Goforth pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The petition also claims Goforth sent a mailer to voters across the district using words allegedly written by his spouse, not including a disclaimer or "paid for by" notice. Petitioners claimed the mailer was a "clear and obvious attempt...to use a plea from his abused spouse to influence the judge and prosecutor."

Committee chair Rep. Jason Nemes said the panel will submit a report offering reasons for the dismissal. Goforth said the panel “followed the law” in its decision.

The committee previously dismissed two efforts to impeach Beshear, but has asked both Beshear and Cameron for more information regarding petitions against them.

