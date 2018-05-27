KENNEBUNKPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday just one day after attending breakfast with fellow veterans in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The Bush family spokesperson said he was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Mr. Bush, 93, "is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," spokesperson Jim McGrath tweeted.

He'll remain at SMHC for a few days for observation.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

The former chief executive left a Houston hospital just weeks before his return to Maine on May 20.

Mr. Bush was treated for an infection that had spread to his blood, one day after attending the funeral of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush. The former first lady died in April at 92.

Residents of Kennebunkport spent most of April and early May awaiting word on the status of Mr. Bush and whether he would be healthy enough to return to Walker's Point.

The 41st U.S. president attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport. "This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country," Mr. Bush tweeted in reference to Memorial Day.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

It's been more than 70 years since Mr. Bush has been in Maine without Mrs. Bush, having spent much of his childhood at the family's longtime summer home.

Mr. Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president; he's less than three weeks away from his 94th birthday.

