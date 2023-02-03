Kentucky House approves bill banning gender-affirming care, now heads to Senate

It would take away access to medical or mental health care centered around transgender youth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky House passed a bill that restricts gender-affirming care for young people on Thursday. The vote was 75 to 22.

It would take away access to medical or mental health care centered around transgender youth.

In a statement posted on social media, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the bill "cruel."

"Banning gender affirming care is medical neglect to our youth, their families, and their communities," he said.

Banning gender affirming care is medical neglect to our youth, their families, and their communities. #HB470 pic.twitter.com/MlZgkukuvf — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) March 2, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear said bills like House Bill 470 that seek to restrict access to gender-affirming care in the state will only increase suicide among transgender youth.

He also pointed to polling that shows the majority of Kentuckians believe medical decisions should be made by parents and family.

"Every child is a child of God. Every. Single. One. And whether its the American Medical Association, Trevor's Project, all of the authority on this suggests these types of bills will cause an increase in suicide for Kentucky's teens," Beshear said. "I can't support anything that could cost the life of one of our Kentucky teens."

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.