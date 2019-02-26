LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Lab-grown meat doesn't necessarily sound appetizing, does it?

But it could be the food of the future.

There's an effort underway in Frankfort to get ahead of it, years before it can make it to store shelves.

Breakfast at Sherwood Acres is a meal served bright and early by farmer Jon Bednarski. Kentucky cattle farming is a meaty business and the Commonwealth ranks first nationally, east of the Mississippi.



“You're really a predator to them until you prove otherwise,” Jon Bednarski, with Sherwood Acres, said.

Bednarski takes pride in his herd and what makes it grocery stores, farm markets and restaurants. But a new product on the horizon has lawmakers in Frankfort working to pass a plan Bednarski and others like him in the Agriculture community hope will steer consumers in the right direction.



"I would move passage of House Bill 311 so that our consumers know that when they go to the grocery or the butcher shop they're getting a steak or ground beef that's actually carved off of a cow, or when they go get a chicken wing they know it came from a real chicken or mister speaker, when our families go to purchase a pork chop they know that it actually comes from a pig,” Rep. Michael Lee Meredith (KY D-19) said.



H.B. 311 passed the House this week 92 to 1. It targets cell cultured protein products, meat created from tissue samples in a lab, and prevents companies from calling it "meat".



"To produce something in a petri dish to us, is just definitely, just not meat,” Bednarski said.



"And it's just confusing, we think, to consumers that a product that they're calling meat is made in a laboratory and not on a farm,” Bednarski said.



"if it is really about making sure consumers know what they're eating for cell based meat, we need to make sure that they know that it is animal meat,” Nicole Manu, with The Good Food Institute, said.



The Good Food Institute is suing Missouri over a similar bill that passed in 2018 and they testified against H.B. 311 in Kentucky.



"We believe that it is censorship and not informing consumers,” Manu said.



Bill supporters admit it could be a long time before a product hits store shelves, so why push for these bills now?

Look no further than your store's milk selection, and a lesson learned by dairy farmers years ago. Some suggest they should have fought harder to prevent plant-based products from being able to use the word "milk" on their labels.



"There's plenty of room for competition and I don't think we're concerned about the competition part of it,” Bednarski said. “We're really concerned about what they're calling it and is it really meat? And we don't think it is."



"It is down to the DNA the same exact thing as animal meat so Kentucky’s bill, it only charging cell-based meat where we already have laws at the federal level that say you can't misrepresent food,” Manu said.



After easily passing in the house, the plan is on its way to the Senate with no expectation of hitting a roadblock.

The Good Food Institute official could not say whether they will sue if H.B. 311 is signed by Governor Bevin.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.