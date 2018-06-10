OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will attend a campaign rally for 6th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ret. Ly. Col. Amy McGrath in Bath County Friday, Oct. 12.

The Vice President's visit will be one day before President Trump's rally at Eastern Kentucky University Saturday, Oct. 13.

Biden joins McGrath as she continues to campaign against incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Barr. Trump is expected to bring Barr out at his rally as well.

“I’m so honored that Vice President Biden will join me in Bath County next week and have a chance to meet the hardworking people from our rural counties," McGrath said in a statement, "The Vice President is an American patriot who has dedicated his life to serving our country and bettering the lives of all Americans."

The highly-contested battle for the 6th district has garnered national attention, as democrats hope the seat can help them overturn the House of Representatives.

RELATED: Trump announces visit to Kentucky

© 2018 WHAS-TV