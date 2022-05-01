Former Kentucky State Representative Darryl T. Owens dies at 84

Owens was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court where he served for 21 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former State Representative and County Commissioner Darryl T. Owens has died at the age of 84. According to a news release, Owens passed away Tuesday at his home surrounded by family after battling a longtime illness.

In 2005, he was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives (District 43) and became chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Representative Attica Scott, said he was a man that cared about the people, especially those in West Louisville.

"He never wavered from his commitment to African Americans in our city and figuring out how do we lift up and amplify our voices and address the issues that our community is crying out for every single day," she said.

Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement following the news of Owens' passing:

"Darryl Owens was a kind, gentle person and also a fierce leader and advocate for our city and commonwealth. He was one of our great social and racial justice warriors. I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. His family and many friends are in our thoughts."

Kentucky Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey also shared his thoughts:

"Darryl Owens broke racial barriers, always fought for people, and was the epitome of a public servant. A truly great guy, he will be missed by all who knew and worked with him through the years. Sending love to his family. Rest In Power, Darryl."

Louisville Urban League's Sadiqa Reynolds reflected on her time as a young lawyer and how Owens helped her and so many others.

"He was kind. He was really kind and it is a great loss," said Reynolds. "When you see that kind of sincerity, that transparency... that real commitment to improving the lives we serve, I think so many of us are better off having been touched by him, having been exposed to him."

Louisville Metro Council also shared their condolences.

“Metro Council is saddened to learn that Darryl Owens has passed away. He devoted his life as a public servant and civil rights leader. He broke barriers and earned respect from people across the political spectrum. We are forever grateful for his service and dedication.

Metro Council is praying for Owens’ family and friends as they mourn this devastating loss. Kentucky is a better place thanks to Darryl Owens, and we have a responsibility to celebrate his life and honor his legacy.”

Long-time friend Raoul Cunningham, President of the NAACP Louisville Branch said Owens was a trailblazer.

"Although he is not here, what he stood for and what he worked for will be," he said.

Funeral arrangements for Owens have not yet been announced.

