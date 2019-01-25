FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) -- A former Miss America and commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs has filed to run for Secretary of State.

Heather French Henry filed to run for the office as a Democrat on Friday. Henry said her experience running the Department of Veterans Affairs, with its 900 employees and $100 million budget, has given her the experience she needs to run the Secretary of State's office.

Current Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes cannot seek re-election because of term limits. Grimes announced Monday she would not be running for governor in 2019.

Henry was veterans affairs' commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. She was the deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, but resigned on Friday to run for office.

Henry was crowned Miss America in 2000.