FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) -- A former Kentucky attorney general wants his old job back.

Democrat Greg Stumbo filed to run for attorney general in 2019. A veteran of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Stumbo was attorney general from 2004 to 2008. He was Kentucky's House speaker until 2016, when he lost his re-election bid.

Stumbo is the first Democrat to file for the office. The current attorney general, Andy Beshear, is also a Democrat. But instead of seeking re-election, Beshear is running for governor.

Stumbo said combating the state's drug epidemic would be his priority if elected. He filed a lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in 2007. That case settled for $24 million in 2015 after Stumbo left office.