FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former Kentucky Board of Education that was ousted by Governor Andy Beshear is taking their case to federal court.

According to a news release, seven of the eleven former board members have withdrawn their previous circuit court lawsuit. They are now refiling the case in federal court in partnership with the Bluegrass Institute. The organization supports the lawsuit because they said Beshear's actions set a terrible precedent.

The lawsuit claims the members were terminated without cause.

